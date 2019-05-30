× Woman accused of posing as attorney worked in public defender’s office

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old woman who allegedly lied about her legal credentials and got a job in the county public defender’s office.

According to prosecutors, members of the public defender’s office contacted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to inform them that one of their employees was practicing law without the proper licenses.

Investigators determined the employee, identified as Kelcie Miller, had worked on approximately 80 criminal defense cases between October 2018 and May 2019.

Investigators said Miller used false documentation and other fictitious information that authorized her to practice law in the state.

Miller was charged with one count of theft over $10,000 of government property, one count of false impersonation of an attorney, and one count of forgery. She remains in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

There’s been no word on how these charges will affect the cases Miller had worked.