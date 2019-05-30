Two adults, teenager shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Two adults and a 13-year-old were rushed to the hospital early Thursday evening after being shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. near the intersection of Holly Avenue and Rosalie Street, in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

The victims were identified as a 21-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

Police said the teenager suffered a graze wound.

