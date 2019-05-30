Some Lincoln County residents may have to move for a third time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Robert Turnbull had to roll a canoe to his East Foley home Thursday. He says it’s not yet flooded inside but it’s completely surrounded by water and he is checking on it every day.

“I’m taking care of (my wife’s) cats and getting stuff out of the filing cabinets,” Turnball said. “We’ve got two kitty cats up there and we don’t have any place to put them so we have to take care of them out there.”

Adreanna Boone said her home’s been flooded twice in two weeks.

“Everybody had to be out of these houses last week and then it came back and flooded again, so everybody had to be out again a second time,” she said.

Boone moved to a relative’s house on higher ground. She says now her relative’s house is about to flood.

“The water over there is now over the road,” she said. “It’s coming up too and it’s all like connecting.”

“Just in the last six hours we continue to see the flood waters rise,” said Daniel Williams, superintendent of the Winfield R-IV School District.

Williams has been driving the roads around Foley and Winfield several times a day.

“It helps us keep connected to those families and also be responsive to their needs,” he said. “We just started summer school (Wednesday) so we run a modified bus routing system and the current floodwaters have already impacted our routes.”

The school district has now partnered with the American Red Cross to set up an emergency shelter at the high school. They are ready for families who are getting bad news by the minute.