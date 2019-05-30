Shots fired at Hillsdale police officer; gunman on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSDALE, Mo. – Police in north St. Louis County are searching for a gunman who shot at a Hillsdale officer Thursday evening.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cherry and St. Louis avenues.

An officer was called to the area because of a report that someone was walking around with a gun. When the officer arrived at that location, he the gunman opened fire.

Hillsdale Police Chief Herb Simmons said the officer was not struck and did not fire back but immediately left the area to get away.

Officers said a K9 is assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hillsdale Police Department.