Sandbagging efforts begin along along the River Des Peres ahead of expected flooding

ST. LOUIS – Emergency work continues Thursday morning along the River Des Peres in South St. Louis as the northbound I-55 exit to Carondelet and River City boulevards have been closed to allow city sandbagging efforts.

The ramp will reopen when flood waters along Carondelet and River City recede. Drivers are encouraged to use the Bayless, Virginia or 4500 Broadway exits as alternate routes.

The Loughborough exit is currently closed due to water main work but is expected to open before the end of day on Thursday, May 30.