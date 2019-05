× Police: Man gunned down along Page Blvd.

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that took place in a north city neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Page Boulevard, located in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Police found the victim, an unidentified man, suffering from several gunshot wounds.