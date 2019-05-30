Planned Parenthood sues to keep abortion access available in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson blasted Planned Parenthood St. Louis on Wednesday.

The clinic may lose its license to perform abortions by Friday, making Missouri the only state in America without a single abortion clinic, according to Planned Parenthood.

The deadline for the state to renew this clinic’s yearly license to perform abortions is Friday, May 31. Based on the governor’s words, that license is clearly in jeopardy.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood were in St. Louis Circuit Court for their suit against the governor and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Planned Parenthood is asking a judge to intervene by way of injunction, thus saving its license.

A hearing on the issue was continued until Thursday morning.

Parson signed one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws just last week, even after boisterous pro-choice protests at the state capitol.

That came as DHSS inspectors were already investigating an unspecified complaint against Planned Parenthood St. Louis’s abortion practices.

The governor got into specifics, Wednesday, saying abortion doctors had failed to comply with “informed consent laws” and invasive “pelvic exam” requirements. He also cited three failed abortions and one troubled procedure requiring the patient to be rushed to a hospital.

Planned Parenthood could still its license renewed by Friday, Parson said, provided five abortion doctors no longer with the clinic agree to interviews with state inspectors. They have so far refused.

Two doctors still with the clinic have consented to the interviews.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) released the following statement Wednesday in support of Planned Parenthood's lawsuit:

This week, Missouri is poised to become the first and only state in the country without access to healthcare that provides safe and legal abortion services. Governor Parson is showing that he sees Missouri women as little more than fetal incubators with his continued and coordinated attacks on women’s healthcare services. In addition to signing medieval healthcare legislation, the Parson Administration is now denying Planned Parenthood’s licensure renewal after months of keeping it in flux. Unless it is renewed by the 31st, Missouri women will lose their only way to access a safe and legal abortion. That this license is being denied after years of Planned Parenthood passing inspections in response to frivolous “infractions” which have no bearing upon the medical procedure, is telling. "I received quality healthcare from Planned Parenthood and I trust Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood helped my husband and I plan our family. What Governor Parson and his administration are doing is a political move that will ultimately hurt Missourians,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. “This rapid move to deny comprehensive healthcare and be the first state in the nation without access to abortion services is shameful and frightening.” The bogus and pervasive attacks on Planned Parenthood show a reckless disregard on the part of Governor Parson and the Missouri GOP for the rule of law and constitutionally protected individual privacy. This move will do nothing more than deny Missourian’s safe reproductive care, erode patient safety and eliminate quality of care.

“Unless the courts intervene, Missouri reproductive services will go dark. I support Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against this cruel, deceitful, and methodical erasure of basic healthcare and privacy rights,” said Quade.