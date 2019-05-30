× Flood Warning issued for St. Charles County as flood waters overtop levee

WEST ALTON, MO – On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for northeast St. Charles County, MO. The warning was prompted by emergency management officials who reported that the Consolidated North County Levee being overtopped along the Mississippi River. Locations impacted include Hazelwood, West Alton, Portage Des Sioux, and Orchard Farm.

Around 1:00pm, the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District also reported on Facebook that a rock protective measure put in place in West Alton on the lower section of Hwy. 67 had been overtopped and broken. They added that water is running the length of the lower lanes of the highway and will head to St. Charles St. and then to Hwy. 94 at the intersection of Hwy. 67.

The Mississippi River at Alton is forecasted to crest Tuesday at 39.3 feet, more than 18 feet above flood stage. That would be the second highest crest in recorded history, behind only August 1993.