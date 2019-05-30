× Endangered person advisory for missing Florissant man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Thursday for a 39-year-old Florissant man.

According to authorities, Shane Story was last seen at Bensonhurst Drive and Central Parkway late Thursday afternoon.

Story is believed to be driving a maroon 1999 Ford F250 with Missouri license plates UL7U7F.

Police described Story as a Caucasian man, a light complexion, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair, blues eyes, and wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and black shoes.

Authorities said Story is without needed medication and has made previous threats to harm himself.

Anyone who has recently seen Story or his vehicle, or anyone with information on Story’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.