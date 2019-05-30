× Bellefontaine Neighbors closes floodgate along Riverview Blvd.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The floodgate near Riverview Boulevard and Chain of Rocks Road was closed Thursday afternoon as a precaution due to potential flooding.

Traffic has been detoured to Bellefontaine Road so drivers can get to Interstate 270 and other areas in north St. Louis County.

The floodgate is just south of Maline Creek, which is fed by a Mississippi River inlet. Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler said the emergency management team will assess flood areas along the creek.

Ihler said a paving project on Bellefontaine Road has been suspended for the time being.