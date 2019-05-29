Woman found dead; homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation Wednesday morning.

The call for service came in just before 6:30 a.m. to Robin Avenue at Lilian Avenue in north St. Louis

According to police, upon arrival, a female victim was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.