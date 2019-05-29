St. Louis County PD participates in torch relay to raise money for Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - This week across Missouri police officers are running through the streets, passing off torches from departments to departments to raise money for the Special Olympics.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Police Department ran its leg of the race and Fox 2’s Katherine Hessel was asked to participate.

Detective Michel Nickolaus with the St. Louis County Police Department said the partnership with Special Olympics and law enforcement started with a chief in Kansas who had the idea to do the torch relay.

This is the 33rd year that Missouri law enforcement officers have done the torch run to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics.

Runs across the state were supposed to culminate in Jefferson City for the games this week. Those games had to be canceled because of damage from the recent tornado.

To try and make up for the cancellation, Nickolaus said a few departments organized an event at Lafayette High School on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a few fun games.

After a three-mile run, St. Louis County officers handed the torch off to Florissant officers for the next leg of the run. Although the games have changed this year, the run remained the same.