Portage Des Sioux, West Alton evacuations continue as floods worsen

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Officials in northern St. Charles County are warning residents the Mississippi River will overtop already saturated and strained levees in the coming days.

Officials conducted a controlled release of the Mississippi River in West Alton on Monday, May 27 to relieve some of the pressure on the levee.

The new crest predictions forced the Rivers Point Fire Protection District to evacuate its fire station in West Alton.

Chief Rick Pender is pointing to the instability of the river levels and rain in the forecast for his reasoning for urging residents living east of Highway 67 were urged to evacuate their homes.

Portage Des Sioux Residents: ⚫️ You have 24–36 hrs to evacuate (Per Fire Chief, EMD) ⚪️ Expect large amounts of flood water in living spaces ⚫️ Emergency Operations Center opening tomorrow at Old St. Francis School ⚪️ Sandbagging at Water Plant; Saturday at 8 a.m. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/3smgCnvVTI — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) May 29, 2019