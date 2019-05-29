× MoDOT to close NB I-55 exit to Carondelet, River City boulevards

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the northbound Interstate 55 exit to Carondelet and River City boulevards Thursday morning to allow the city of St. Louis to conduct sandbagging efforts along the River Des Peres.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, MoDOT work crews will close exit 202A at 6 a.m. The off-ramp will remain closed until floodwaters recede along Carondelet and River City.

In the meantime, drivers can use the Bayless, Virginia, or 4500 Broadway exits. The Loughborough exit is closed at present due to a water main break.