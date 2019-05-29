ST. LOUIS, Mo. - School is finally out for the summer but kids could still be carrying the stress from the final weeks of school. Therapist Brianna Massie of Provident Behavioral Health discusses techniques we can use to manage your child's stress.
Help your child lose that end of year stress
-
Fresh flowers in your home can reduce levels of pain and stress
-
Pacific High School student drowns in Meramec River
-
Francis Howell Central High School closes after student crashes car into building
-
Student with gun discovered at Wentzville Middle School
-
Parkland mourns 2 student suicides a year after Stoneman Douglas shooting. Now parents are urged to be alert
-
-
Sydney Aiello, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, dies by suicide
-
Suicide rates in girls are rising, study finds, especially in those age 10 to 14
-
More young people, especially girls, are attempting suicide by poisoning, study says
-
Number of children going to ER with suicidal thoughts, attempts doubles, study finds
-
Father of Sandy Hook victim dies in apparent suicide at Newtown Town Hall
-
-
Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says
-
Recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate commits suicide
-
Study: Forcing a smile at work may turn you into a heavier drinker off the clock