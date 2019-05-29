Girls’ hockey league growing thanks to Blues’ success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A south St. Louis County hockey club is seeing a spike in athletes signing up to suit up. The club's director credits the increase to the success of the St. Louis Blues and the US Women's Hockey Team bringing home a gold medal in 2018.

The Lady Liberty Hockey Club is an all-girls hockey club in Affton. More than 100 girls play on the nine Lady Liberty teams.

"A lot of times you'll see hockey, and you'll see one or two girls, or you can just see the ponytail hanging out behind the jersey, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, there's a girl on that team,'" said Kasey Kaiser, director of the Lady Liberty Hockey Club.

Kaiser and the girls said they love to see people's reactions to the talent on Lady Liberty teams.

"'Oh my gosh, that's a whole team of girls, and they all can skate, and they all can move the puck, and wow, they beat that boys' team,'" said Kaiser.

The Lady Liberty teams play other girls teams as well as boys' teams. Some of the girls said they look forward to playing the boys' teams because they like the competition.

"We know we're playing against boys and they're going to think, 'Oh, it's girls, we're going to beat them because they're girls,'" said Piper Thomas, 12. "I love to see their faces at the end when we beat them."

While they like beating the boys, they are hoping their favorite boys in blue do not get beat during the Stanley Cup Final. Whether or not the Blues bring home the Cup, the Lady Liberty Hockey Club will play on.

Olympic gold medalist Nicole Hensley is coaching for the club this spring and will continue through the summer session, Kaiser said.

Girls age three to 19 from anywhere in the St. Louis metro are invited to join. The summer session starts in June.