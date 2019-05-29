× Father charged after 7-year-old wounded in accidental shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Spanish Lake man is facing a child endangerment charge after his 7-year-old son accidentally shot himself.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting took place just after 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Congress Avenue.

The 7-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to his face, Granda said. The child was rushed to a local hospital. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the child was in the basement of the home with his father and other adults. Several firearms were scattered around the basement and left unsecured and unattended.

The child picked up one of the guns and shot himself.

Police interviewed the boy’s father, identified as 28-year-old Bleek Bailey, who admitted the gun was his and that he’d left it out near the child.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bailey with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.