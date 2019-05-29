Carlyle couple upset over proposed truck stop near their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLYLE, Ill. – Rob and Margarite Sainz have lived at Govenors Run Golf Course for 14 years. They love it. But when they found out four months ago the city had been working with a developer to build what they call a truck stop 30 yards away from their front door, they became scared.

“I don’t have anything against business. Not against truckers. But business is not going to generate jobs,” Rob said. “We have four gas stations already and they always have ‘help wanted’ signs.”

Carlyle Mayor Judy Smith and City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said the truck stop-travel plaza development meets zoning guidelines and will be great for city growth.

“Property taxes, jobs, gaming revenue, sales tax revenue, sales tax,” Hollenkamp said.

Margarite said FBI stats say truck stops bring crimes like trafficking, prostitution, and drugs. She’s also worried about three possible entrances to the stop on her street.

“This community pays more in taxes then there going to get in sales tax and police will have more to do. Yes, I’m upset,” she said.

The city said only 9 truck spots would be there and overnight parking would not be allowed. Also, they’re offering a TIF to the developer and trying to incentive him to build a turn-in from the highway on the other side of the property. And that fuel is usually between two intersecting highways.

“This is no different than Eureka. You have the Legends and a QT in front of it and at the entrance of Legends,” Hollenkamp said.

The Sainzes just worry about their property value plummeting and not having the option to move. However, the city said a recently built home has a value above current homes and that’s with the proposed stop being there.

The city of Carlyle said you normally find fuel stations where two highways intersect. But the Sainzes want the city to be more transparent in the future on how they use TIFs and conventional loans.