Witnesses rescue half-naked 13-year-old from sex assault, police say

PHOENIX – Witnesses in a West Phoenix neighborhood busted down a door and rescued a young teen from a sexual assault, according to KNXV.

Phoenix police report that on Sunday afternoon three residents broke down the bedroom door of a 19-year-old and found the suspect and a 13-year-old girl naked from the waist down.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the girl was passed out on the floor, after drinking with Herman Gutierrez Fuentes, 19.

One witness found Fuentes in the corner of the room wearing just a shirt. Fuentes allegedly told the witness, “I messed up,” before he threw Fuentes against a wall, holding him for the police.

The girl was transported from the home, near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, to a local hospital.

Police say the B.A.C. level of the girl was .189.

Fuentes reportedly admitted to police that he provided alcohol for the teen and drank with her until she was “very intoxicated.”

He pulled her pants down and was about to rape the girl, when the witnesses burst into his room.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted sexual assault.