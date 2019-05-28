Rescue crews pull man from flooded car on Highway 67 in Barnhart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARNHART, Mo. - First responders were called to a flooded portion of Highway 61/67 near Route M in Barnhardt for a report of a person trapped in a vehicle. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured video of rescue crews pulling a man from a white car that was trapped in the high water. They put the driver of the vehicle into a boat and walked it back to the dry highway were an ambulance was waiting. The man was soaked from head to toe. He was wheeled away in a stretcher.

The drier's condition is not known at this time. Authorities are urging people to refrain from driving in high water.