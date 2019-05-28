Proud to Serve: Local Navy veteran serves in multiple roles to help other veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Navy veteran Ed Rouson served during the Vietnam era in Japan, Korea, the Philippines and Alaska doing air reconnaissance for evacuation after the fall of Saigon.

His time in the Navy was difficult but inspired him to be involved in multiple veteran events here in St. Louis. Ed is a team leader as a member of the Funeral Honor Guard, member of Chapter 1028 out of Fenton, participates with the American Legion Post 422, and makes it his mission to meet other veterans to help them connect with the many resources available to veterans to help them with their quality of life.

Ed Rouson is retired from the US Navy. He gives his time at Veterans events, including volunteering at the Jefferson Barracks bowling alley and serving as flag bearer and general at arms in parades and formal military events.

Importantly, Ed serves at all Jefferson Barracks veteran burial ceremonies that are conducted with Full Military Honors. His role in the Honor Guard includes playing "Taps" at those burials. The men in the Honor Guard are always present, regardless of the weather. Perhaps most importantly, Ed assists veterans in obtaining all the benefits to which they are due and guides them through the often complicated process required. Many times, veterans are not even aware that such benefits exist, much less know where or how to start the process to receive them.

Ed makes himself available and accessible to them at all times. Ed is a proud veteran and a good, kind-hearted man who believes in helping other veterans connect with essential resources that can improve their lives and relieve their concerns. He does it all with his own time and from the goodness of his heart and his undying commitment to his fellow veterans. He deserves recognition for all that he gives of himself.

Veteran Ed Rouson is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

