Police: Speeding driver flips onto front porch in St. Ann neighborhood

Posted 10:31 pm, May 28, 2019, by and

ST. ANN, Mo. – A speeding driver lost control of her vehicle and flipped onto the front porch of a home late Tuesday night, St. Ann police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the crash occurred in the 3400 block of Ashby Road. Police said the incident began as a domestic verbal disturbance at a nearby apartment complex.

A woman left the apartment with a passenger and flipped her car a short time later.

Both the driver and passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said the driver will be cited for the crash.

