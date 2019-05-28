Police seek person of interest in North County homicide

St. Louis County Police are looking for information on a person of interest in a homicide in Country Club Hills. Kevin Smith, 34, was shot outside of the Mally Supermarket in the 7400 block of West Florissant Road on the evening of May 12, 2019. He later died at the hospital.

On May 23, 2019, Jaylon Miller, 18, was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Miller was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are seeking to identify a second man they consider a person of interest in the on-going investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators If you wish to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).