Parts of Great River Road closed in Grafton as city braces for weekend river crest

GRAFTON, Ill. – Rising waters are causing concerns for residents across the region as both the Missouri and Mississippi rivers are not expected to crest until this weekend.

From the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, Missouri to downtown Alton, Illinois; the signs were everywhere that the Great River Road—also known as Route 100—is closed due to flooding along the Mississippi River.

Rain and rising waters have taken a toll on the tourism industry on the Illinois side of the bi-state region.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews brought rock sand and sandbags to shore up and try to save businesses along the east side of town.

“Parts of Route 100, the Great River Road, remain closed at this hour. Businesses on the other side of town, such as Aries Resort, Grafton Pub, and more are open, you just have to go around,” said Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin.