New study shows suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose health risk

ST. LOUIS - If you vape, be aware some E-Cigarette flavors may cause significant health damage.

A new study found E-Cigarette liquids can damage cells in your blood vessels and even lead to heart problems; the effects varied between flavors.

Vaping and some flavorings, even without nicotine, triggered blood vessel dysfunction that can increase the risk of heart disease, the researchers reported in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The most potent ones are Cinnamon, Menthol, Sweet Butterscotch, Sweet Tobacco with Caramel Vanilla flavors, and Fruit.