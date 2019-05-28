× Monroe County Sheriff’s Department encourages residents near Mississippi River to be ready to evacuate

WATERLOO, IL – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to stay away from the Mississippi River bottoms unless you are a local resident. Numerous roads are flooded in the area. They remind you to not drive around barricades or through any standing water.

Those living in the floodplain are advised to evacuate or, at least, prepare to do so. On June 4, 2019, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 45.2 feet in St. Louis. If the river reaches 46 feet, first responders will ask for all residents in the floodplain to evacuate.

The Monroe County Emergency Management has been in contact with the Army Corps of Engineers and Illinois Emergency Management in order to have the appropriate resources available if needed.

The Sheriff’s Department has increased patrols in and near flooded areas.

The Monroe County Independent reports that volunteers are needed to fill sandbags in Prairie du Rocher on Wednesday, May 29, beginning at 5:00pm behind the American Legion Hall.