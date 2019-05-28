MoDOT closes Dorsett Bridge over Lindbergh for 3 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Drivers who use the Dorsett/Midland bridge will need to adjust travel plans due to a complete bridge closure lasting three months.

According to the Missouri Departement of Transportation, crews will close Dorsett/Midland over Lindbergh for a bridge replacement Tuesday, May 28.

During construction, the entire bridge will be completely closed. Motorists traveling eastbound on Dorsett will detour onto southbound Lindbergh and westbound Midland traffic will detour onto northbound Lindbergh.

Drivers traveling southbound on Lindbergh will be able to exit onto Dorsett and northbound Lindbergh traffic will be able to exit onto Midland. Signed detours will be marked on Lindbergh, Dorsett, and Midland.

MoDOT encourages drivers to pay attention, slow down and give themselves plenty of time to travel through the work zone.

