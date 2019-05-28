Hagrid takes center stage at the newest Harry Potter Ride at Universal Studios

Harry Potter fans, if you’ve been wanting to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios now is the time!
The park just unveiled a new Harry Potter-themed ride that goes beyond the grounds of Hogwarts.
The new coaster being described as a Story Coaster is called “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.” It takes you deep into the forbidden forest on Hagrid’s motorbike being the longest ride in Florida at nearly a mile long.
Early reports say the ride could feature up to six launches and a free-fall vertical drop.
It’s expected to take flight on June 13th.
