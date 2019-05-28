× Family of MetroLink shooting victim asks for donations to cover funeral costs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of a Riverview man gunned down on a MetroLink train last week has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Omar Martin was shot and killed around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday while aboard a train on Jeffrey Drive just off Chambers Road. He was 23.

St. Louis County police said Martin and another man got into an argument while on board an eastbound MetroLink train.

Martin’s family said the other man accused Omar of owing him money. His family said that was not true.

Police said the two men did not know each other.

At some point, the argument turned physical as the train came to a stop in Pagedale at the St. Charles Rock Road station.

Once the train stopped, the gunman pulled out a firearm and shot Martin. The shooter ran away and Martin was rushed to a local hospital. He died a short time later.

A MetroLink spokesperson said she does not know if surveillance video may have shown the shooting take place.

County police are asking anyone on the train or at the station where the shooting occurred to contact them.

Meanwhile, the family held a vigil for Martin over the weekend.