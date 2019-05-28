ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Budweiser shut down all 12 breweries in the U.S. for a minute on Memorial Day to observe a moment of silence. This is what it looked like in St. Louis.
Budweiser shares moment of silence during Memorial Day brewery shutdown
