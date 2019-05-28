Body pulled from water after Cuivre River crash, one person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD MONROE, Mo. - Search crews found the body of a 20-year-old Moscow Mills man who went into the water after two boats collided in the Cuivre River.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday near Old Monroe, about 40 miles north of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the body was pulled from the water in the same area of the accident. The victim was not wearing a life vest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 24-year-old William Nordmann Jr. has been arrested in connection with this crash. They say he was driving the watercraft while intoxicated. He had four passengers in the boat during the collision. One of the passengers was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Two others were unhurt.

The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities are still notifying next-of-kin about the death.

38.931718 -90.746792