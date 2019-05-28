Bear trapped in Eureka parish’s school tranquilized and removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - A small bear has been tranquilized and removed from a Eureka, Missouri school where it became trapped on Tuesday.

School is out at Most Sacred Heart Parish. The pastor, Father Joe Kempf, says they had propped open a door as they cleaned the school and the bear found his way inside.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that a young bear had been tranquilized and removed from the parish school. The bear was a male, about 18 months old, weighing around 90 pounds. He will be released in an outlying area. Conservation officials first tried to lure the bear out of the school but he wouldn't budge. That's when the decision was made to tranquilize.

Video of the bear inside the church and school spread like wildfire on social media.

A post to Eureka, Missouri's Community page run by the Realty Team of Josh Kahn and Katie Busk says, "Amazing footage of a bear trapped in Most Sacred Heart Parish - Eureka, Missouri. He was probably upset to find out he missed the famous fish fry! In all seriousness, we hope this young bear made it out safely."

Missouri Route 109 near the school was blocked off while officials worked on removing the bear. The animal may have been pushed out of his regular habitat by the ongoing flooding.

Police quickly removed some statues at Sacred Heart School in Eureka to save them from the bear. Claw marks present pic.twitter.com/wz5zeWJnis — Joseph Kenny (@JosephKenny2) May 28, 2019

Update on small bear trapped inside Eureka School. Conservation officials hoping to lure bear back into wild. Parish priest says bear is in a school bathroom right now. https://t.co/crjbVY0YNR via @fox2now — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) May 28, 2019

Others spotted the bear cub in the streets and alleys of Eureka: