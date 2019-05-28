× 7-year-old rushed to hospital after accidental shooting

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A 7-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday inside a Spanish Lake home.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Congress Avenue.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be accidental.

Numerous guns were recovered from the home, Granda said.

The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District.