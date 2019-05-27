West Alton residents advised to evacuate ahead of controlled release of water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON, MO – Monday night residents of West Alton east of Highway 67 towards the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers were told to evacuate ahead of a controlled water release from the Mississippi River. The release was initiated along the Riverland Way, a natural spillway which is designed to lessen damage to the levee system ahead of an expected crest of 37 feet this week.

Officials from the St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management, City of West Alton and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District went door to door notifying residents of the water release

Residents in the area should monitor the West Alton, Missouri and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District Facebook pages for updates.