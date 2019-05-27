Water Patrol leading search for missing boater on Cuivre River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD MONROE, MO – Emergency responders searched for a missing boater after two boats collided Monday night (May 27) on the Cuivre River near Old Monroe.

A Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson said the call came in around 7 p.m. However, by the time troopers arrived at the scene, there were no boaters involved in the accident still on site.

Troopers said one witness said they saw a 20-year-old man on the boat go into the water without a life jacket. The witness said they did not see the man resurface.

A highway patrol spokesperson said one boater was located at the hospital. No word on their condition.

The owners of both boats have been located. Highway patrol officials said they are trying to confirm how many people were on the boats at the time of the crash.