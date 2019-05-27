Presidential Libraries, Museums & More: The William J. Clinton Presidential Center

In this episode, we take you inside the Oval Office, in the deep South! We’ll step inside the William J. Clinton Presidential Center. Plus, we catch up to the 42nd President himself who talks about food, the future & the tools you’ll need to succeed.

Plus, what JFK is doing at Abe Lincoln’s Library in Springfield, Illinois. A collection of presidents are gathered in Pacific, Missouri in an Opera House from the 1904 World’s Fair. We hear from author and first daughter Chelsea Clinton who made a stop at the St. Louis Zoo. And where Chelsea can house her new books, we visit her Mom’s public library making a difference in the Little Rock community.