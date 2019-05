Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A violent start to Memorial Day.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on North 2nd Street at Carr Street outside of the entrance of Lumiere Casino.

A witness told the police, they were in a car when someone in another car pulled up and started shooting.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.