ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Currently, the Missouri River is sitting at 33 feet and it's expected to increase by one more foot before cresting Monday morning.

That is about 9 feet above the flood stage for the area.

The high waters led to 15th Annual Missouri River Irish Fest having to pack up the beer and Irish cheese to head for higher grounds. The festival was forced to move to the New Town Amphitheater this past weekend.