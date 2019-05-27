× Missouri National Guard activated to assist in storm recovery and flooding

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Monday afternoon Governor Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist Missourian’s recovery from recent tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding.

“I have directed Major General Steve Danner to begin moving our Missouri Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to locations where they will support our ongoing flood-fighting efforts,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse. In addition, communities from Carl Junction to Jefferson City are facing the challenge of recovering from tornadoes and severe storms, further challenging civilian resources. The Guard has demonstrated its capabilities in response to natural disasters across Missouri, and I know they’ll make a difference at this critical time.”

Guard units will initially be deployed to Chariton County to support sandbagging operation to shore up a levee near Brunswick, Mo. And support flood operations in Jefferson City.

The governor is urging all Missourians to pay attention to the weather forecast this week as the potential for more severe storms heightens for the remainder of the week.