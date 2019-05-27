Local nonprofit ‘Looking For An Angel’ helps increase awareness of missing persons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On June 11, 2003, at approximately 6:09 am, a disabled 9-year-old child named Christian Taylor Ferguson was reported missing from St. Louis, Missouri.

Christian`s biological father told police that he was using a pay phone when someone drove away in his SUV. Christian was said to be ill and lying in the vehicle when this crime took place. The father was taken to the police station for further questioning about Christian`s disappearance, but he refused to cooperate. Hours later, the SUV was recovered, but the whereabouts of Christian remains unknown.

Theda Person, the mother Ferguson and the president and founder of Looking For An Angel, Inc. joined FOX 2 to discuss the mission of this St. Louis based nonprofit.

For more information visit: www.lookingforanangel.org