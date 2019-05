× Fatal accident shuts down NB 367 in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in north St. Louis County on Highway 367. Currently, the northbound lanes of 367 between Lindbergh Blvd. and New Jamestown Road are closed. The accident happened just after 2:30 pm.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

The highway is expected to be reopened by 6:30 pm.