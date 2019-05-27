Family and friends gather to remember murdered Soulard bartender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Soulard community grieves this Memorial Day as police try to solve the murder of a popular bartender, one year ago.

It's a crime that the family says needs to be solved.

On Monday John Peyton Keene would have celebrated his 52nd birthday.

“Just a wonderful man and a tragedy that happened at a place he loved and called home…he was shot and killed,” said his cousin Tonya Taggart.

A Soulard community continues to try and heal on this Memorial Day as they remember John Peyton Keene who was shot and killed last May outside Bastille Bar in Soulard. Keene was a bartender there for 15 years. The crime left many shaken up. The shooting happened on his night off from work.

Police say Keene was heading home when he was shot in the stomach and died.

A police source at the time told our partners at the Post-Dispatch newspaper that Peyton may have been the victim of a robbery and that his cell phone was taken.

Keene's family is still searching for answers and would like to see his killer brought to justice.

“He will always be alive to me and we are still looking for his murderer and we always will until he is found,” said his mother Betty Keene.

On this holiday his family and friends gathered at Bastille bar to honor the popular bartender.

His mother made dozens on armbands in a variety of colors with his photo on them to celebrate a man they say everyone loved dearly and will always remember. John Peyton was the youngest of five children, “Today we come to Soulard again to remember him because to me he is not gone he still wonders these streets like he always did,” said his mother.

St. Louis city police are still searching for whoever shot and killed the longtime Souard bartender.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS).