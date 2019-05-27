× Bruins best Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup Final opener; Game 2 Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues returned to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970 Monday night in Boston but could not hold a two-goal lead against the Bruins, and trail the best-of-seven game series 1-0 after a 4-2 loss on Memorial Day.

The Blues got on the board seven minutes into the game when Brayden Schenn found the net with assists from Jaden Schwartz and Jay Bouwmeester and extended the lead when Vladimir Tarasenko scored one minute into the second. The Bruins quickly seized momentum and control of the second period less than two minutes later with a Connor Clifton goal and tied it up with an unassisted Charlie McAvoy goal that capitalized on a Power Play opportunity.

In the third, the Bruins took the lead when the Blues couldn’t clear the puck from their zone and Sean Kuraly scored in close, with assists from Zdeno Chara and Noel Acciari. The deficit was the first for the Blues in 254 minutes of play.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal late for the final margin.

Hello Old Friend

Former Blues Captain David Backes told reporters over the weekend that he wished he could cheer for the Blues to win a Stanley Cup one year, and that his former teammates in St. Louis could root for him another year, but acknowledged that now, “it was them or us.” Early in the second period Monday, it was clear that friendships were on hold, as Joel Edmundson was called for high-sticking Backes to give Boston a Power Play.

Game 2: Wednesday in Boston, puck drop after 7 pm. CST.