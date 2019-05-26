You Paid For It: Chief Belmar discusses St. Louis County shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - You Paid For It sat down with St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar to discuss the latest in violent crime in the county. The chief says while homicides are down slightly the numbers of shootings are up.

He says there were 13 homicides this year compared to 15 in 2018. But as for the number of shootings, the chief says there were 230 shootings this year as compared to around 200 in 2018.

Chief Belmar says criminals seem to be getting bolder although no one is sure why.

The chief also talks about the shooting death of Omar Martin on the MetroLink this week saying police officers can’t be everywhere at once.