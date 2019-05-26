Scouts to honor over 150,000 fallen soldiers at local cemeteries this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Thousands of scouts are gathering at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Sunday. They are paying tribute to members of the military by decorating each of the 150,000 graves with an American flag. 2019 marks the 70th year for this annual memorial day event.

St. Louis and the nation take time out on this Memorial Day weekend to remember those members of the military who served and since died.

Few do it as well as local scouts. Scouts from across the region will decorate the graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with American flags today.

It takes approximately two hours for scouts to place more than 150,000 flags, which are provided by the cemetery.

While many boy scouts will honor the fallen service men and women buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Others will also honor those buried at a nearby Jewish cemetery. Scout Troop 11 from Temple Israel, as well as other scouts, will place flags at the graves of veterans resting at New Mount Sinai on Gravois. They will honor the 800 veterans buried there. Since 1850, the cemetery has provided Jewish families with a final resting place for their loved one's.

Communities large and will small will gather across the country to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in service to our country.