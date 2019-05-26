× Homicide investigation in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Affton.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Tuscan Chase Court for a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived at approximately 5:20p.m, they located a male victim in his mid-twenties with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The two suspects, a 27-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, are in custody at this time after contacting the St. Louis County Police Department.

The investigation has revealed that the victim and suspects knew each other. Police have also discovered that an illegal transaction was initiated between the parties but it then turned into a dispute ending with shots being fired.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.