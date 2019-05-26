For the third time in 2 months, flooding is closing some Alton businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - Alton officials are battling what has become the 3rd round of serious flooding in just 2 months. A small number of businesses including the Argosy Casino are closed but many others remain open. The city has constructed a temporary flood wall protecting some downtown businesses and detour signs are in place making sure drivers can reach their destination.

Public Works Director Robert Barnhart said crews have been busy this year but are ready to do what they can to keep the floodwaters out, “We take pride in our work and do the best that we can to keep these businesses open,” said Barnhart.

IDOT announced the closure of northbound U.S. 67 at IL 100 on Sunday. Northbound U.S. 67 heading into Alton has been reduced to one lane because the southbound lanes are flooded. Southbound traffic is using the other northbound lane until the floodwaters recede.

Some longtime residents say Alton knows how to handle these floods but are ready for some better weather. Alton native Cyndi Smith said, “I hope that we ease up on the rain and the water can go down so they can clean up.”