Voluntary evacuation order issued for West Alton

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The residents of West Alton have been issued a voluntary evacuation order due to rising flood water from the Mississippi River. The St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management, City of West Alton and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District officials says efforts to hold back the rising Mississippi River will not be enough as the river is expected to crest at 36 feet at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

Access to West Alton is currently limited due to flooding and the levee system in the area is already weak and saturated.