Teenager shot and killed outside of Roosevelt High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two teenagers have recently been shot outside of Roosevelt High School just a few days apart.

They were shot on two separate occasions and one of the two victims died because of her injuries.

16-year-old Kristina Curry was found dead on Thursday morning in front of a south city high school.

19-year-old Frank Sawyer was also shot outside of the school five times, a few days before Curry was killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.