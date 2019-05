Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Missouri State Rep. Lacy Clay has made a bet with Massachusetts State Rep. Stephen Lynch on who will win the Stanley Cup.

The St. Louis Blues are taking on the Boston Bruins starting Monday, May 27.

Clay has wagered Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolates, ribs and beer if the Blues win. There is no word yet on what Lynch plans to wager.